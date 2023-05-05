Ludmila Zhernovskaya17:24, 05.05.23

It also did not take place last year.

Moscow has canceled the traditional reception of Putin in the Kremlin on May 9 .

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novosti propaganda outlet that the traditional reception at the Kremlin would not take place this year. He did not give reasons for the cancellation of the event.

Usually on this day, the Russian president met with World War II veterans, delivered a speech and presented awards. This is not the first time the meeting has been canceled – last year it did not take place for unknown reasons, before that – because of the coronavirus pandemic.

