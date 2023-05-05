“It’s unforgivable”: Prigozhin again “ran into” Shoigu and Gerasimov (video)

Marta Gichko18:19, 05.05.23

He stated that the responsibility for tens of thousands of corpses of “Wagnerites” lies with these two officials.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin again publicly accused the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, and the chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, of the losses of his PMC. We are talking about “tens of thousands of dead and wounded.”

In a new video distributed by the Russian media, Prigozhin said that thousands of Wagner corpses are personally on the conscience of Shoigu and Gerasimov, who do not give ammunition to the militants.

“For tens of thousands of dead and wounded before their mothers and children, they will be held accountable – I will achieve this,” Prigozhin said between reflections on the losses.

He hinted that Wagner’s losses were so great that in less than 4 months of fighting 100% of the personnel would be eliminated.

“Officers do not fulfill their duties. They do not use what they were taught. Gerasimov was taught, but Shoigu, as far as I know, was not. And therefore, their lack of professionalism is ruining tens of thousands of Russians. It is impossible to forgive,” Prigozhin said.

