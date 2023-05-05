Former Rosatom head Rogozin urges nuclear weapons to be used to stop Ukraine’s counteroffensive

Thursday, May 4, 2023 8:30:22 PM

There is nice weather in the Zaporizhzhia region now, and “this means that the enemy is preparing to attack”, said Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of the Russian nuclear agency Roscosmos, who is now the head of the Tsar’s Wolves group of military advisers.

“The battalions are digging in, practicing defensive tactics, some units are even conducting full-fledged exercises. The expectation of an imminent mortal battle is in the air,” he wrote on Telegram.

In the video attached to the post, he explained how it is possible to resist the Ukrainian Armed Forces “with a clear advantage in the forces and conventional weapons in favor of the enemy.”

“In accordance with our doctrine, we have every right to use tactical nuclear weapons. Because that’s what it’s for, this great equalizer. Therefore, the best method in order to destroy its offensive would be to use tactical nuclear weapons with understandable consequences. It seems to me that there is no other option at the moment,” Rogozin said.

He noted that Russia is ready to repel the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“We are waiting for the offensive. We are ready for it. We understand that it will be very difficult, because a lot of power will be brought up on their part, but no one is going to abandon positions from our side,” he stressed.

Rogozin resigned as general director of Roscosmos in July last year. At the end of September, it was reported that a new Russian federal district, the Crimean Federal District, would be created in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and it would be headed by Rogozin. Instead, Rogozin currently travels around the Ukrainian fronts as an adviser.

In December, while celebrating his birthday at a restaurant in Donetsk, he suffered a shrapnel wound to the soft tissues of his head and a penetrating wound to his buttocks.

After the drone attack on the Kremlin, the speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that the MPs”will demand the use of weapons that can stop and destroy the Kyiv regime.”

(C)UAWIRE 2023

Like this: Like Loading...