“DNR” starves Ukrainian POWs and detainees. Visits and phone calls are prohibited

Since April 24, the reception of parcels has been suspended in the “DNR” prisons, and visits and phone calls have been stopped. This was reported by the Telegram channel Donbas.Important with reference to a document available to the channel.

“Based on the Decree of the president of the russian federation “On the introduction of martial law…” as well as the order of the acting head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the russian federation in the DNR, Colonel of the internal service Silaev dated April 24, 2023…. to restrict all activities involving suspects and detainees, to strengthen the access control and supervision…, to stop accepting parcels”, – the announcement says, which is posted in all investigative isolators of the occupied part of the Donetsk oblast.

The “order” also prescribes “to suspend the provision of visits and phone calls to convicted persons”.

Receiving parcels and letters addressed to places of detention is prohibited at “DNR” post offices.

OstroV’s sources in Donetsk report that restrictions on receiving parcels are selectively enforced in different prisons and investigative isolators.

In particular, in the Makiivka prison № 3, where Ukrainian POWs are held, as well as those accused or already convicted of espionage in favor of Ukraine, they completely refuse to accept parcels and transfers. In Donetsk, parcels are allegedly selectively accepted.

(C)OSTROV 2023

