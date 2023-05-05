10,000 UAV operators trained under the “Army of Drones” project in Ukraine

5 May, 2023

As part of the Army of Drones project, 10 thousand drone operators have already been trained in Ukraine.

The announcement was made on the air of the telethon by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

The project was launched by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the fundraising platform UNITED24 in cooperation with the Ukrainian military.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, over the year they managed to raise $325 million.

Ukrainian RAM II kamikaze drone. Photo credits: Vadym Kodachigov

The Army of Drones project continues to evolve. Only recently another fundraising has been completed and there will be new UAV fundraisers, Fedorov noted.

“Recently, we’ve completed the first part of the drone pilot training project, 10 thousands of pilots were trained during this time. That is, the “Army of Drones” is about the complex development of the UAV sphere both from the point of view of production and from the point of view of their use,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

Fedorov added that the goal of the project was, in particular, the creation of strike drone companies. It regards the formation of 60 such units, and the transformation of the doctrine of the use of UAVs.

In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the first companies of strike drones were formed in March. Their creation as part of the Defense Forces was accepted by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhny.

The launch of the strike UAVs took place with the participation of the General Staff, SSSCIP, the Ministry of Defense and the UNITED24 Fund.

DJI Mavic 3 drone. Photo from open sources

As previously reported, the Army of Drones is a program that includes the system purchase of drones, their repair and maintenance. And if necessary, operational replacement of lost UAVs and pilot training courses.

In August last year, under the project, the first unmanned complexes of different classes were received to meet the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

