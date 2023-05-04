Zelensky presents watches to military personnel undergoing rehabilitation in Netherlands

PHOTOS

04.05.2023 22:06

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a visit to a Royal Netherlands Air Force base, handed over seven watches to Ukrainian military personnel undergoing rehabilitation in that country.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague, the watches have the Ukrainian national symbol – the Trident, as well as the inscription “From President of Ukraine V. Zelensky”.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren visited a Royal Netherlands Air Force base.

Photo: Jarno Kraayvanger/Mediacentrum Defensie (MCD)

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

