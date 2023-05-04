Zelensky: Patriot system from the Netherlands has already saved thousands of Ukrainian lives

Vitaly Saenko15:27, 04.05.23

2 min.1367

The President thanked the Netherlands for providing powerful and timely support in the defense of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Patriot air defense system donated by the Netherlands has already saved thousands of Ukrainian lives.

As an UNIAN correspondent reports, the head of state said this at a joint press conference with Prime Ministers of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and Belgian Alexander de Croo in The Hague.

Zelensky thanked the Netherlands for providing strong and timely support in the defense of Ukraine.

“Patriot and other weapons that the Netherlands has provided us have already saved thousands of Ukrainian lives,” the president said.

The head of state also thanked Belgium for solidarity in the defense of common values, for imposing sanctions against Russia and providing assistance to Ukraine .

SAM Patriot-what is known

On December 21, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington where he met with US President Joe Biden and addressed both houses of Congress. Then Biden announced the allocation of new defense assistance to Ukraine for $ 1.85 billion, which, in particular, includes Patriot complexes and shells for them.

Germany also promised to provide the Patriot system.

On January 17, 2023, it became known that the Netherlands is considering the possibility of providing Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

In addition, on January 17, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that Ukrainian officers to work with the Patriot would be trained in 10 weeks , instead of the standard course of 10 months.

In April, three Patriot air defense systems arrived in Ukraine – from the United States, the Netherlands and Germany.

At the end of April, the second division of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system went on alert .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...