Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands, he is scheduled to speak in The Hague – media

Katerina Chernovol01:49, 05/04/23

This is Zelensky’s first visit to the Netherlands during his tenure as president of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands after a trip to Finland . He is also due to deliver a speech in The Hague entitled “There is no peace without justice.”

According to the publication Nieuwsuur , the Dutch government plane with Zelensky on board landed around 22:10 on May 3. It is planned that on May 4, the President of Ukraine will deliver a speech in The Hague entitled “There is no peace without justice,” and will also visit the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which is investigating the war crimes of the Russian occupiers committed in Ukraine.

It is noted that this is the first visit of Zelensky to the Netherlands, not only during the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, but also during his tenure as president.

