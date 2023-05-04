US and Ukraine behind drone attack on Kremlin, Russia claims

Washington should be aware that Russia knew it was selecting the targets and Ukraine was merely implementing US plans, the Kremlin said.
Russia accused the United States on Thursday of being behind what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin intended to kill President Vladimir Putin.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the allegation in a briefing to reporters, saying Washington should be aware that Russia knew it was selecting the targets and Ukraine was merely implementing US plans.
“Attempts to disown this, both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington,” Peskov said.
He alleged that the United States often selected both the targets for Ukraine to attack and the means to attack them. “This is also often dictated from across the ocean. We know this well and are aware of this…in Washington they must clearly understand that we know this.”
He did not provide any evidence to support the claim of US involvement.
Ukraine has denied involvement in the incident in the early hours of Wednesday when video footage showed two flying objects approaching the Kremlin and one exploding with a bright flash.
The Kremlin has said it reserves the right to retaliate but has not said what form this might take.
Peskov said Russia had several options and the response, when it came, would be carefully considered and balanced. He said an urgent investigation was underway, but could not say when the results would be known.
That didn’t take long did it? If it was the US or Ukraine behind this attack, shouldn’t the orcs be asking how two drones evaded air defences of the most defended city on earth?
Dirty putinazi pigs murder little Ukrainian children in the hundreds; very likely thousands and yet still have the temerity to get their skanky knickers in a twist over a toy drone attack that is 99% certain in any case to be a kremkrapper false flag.
They keep sinking lower and lower. Vermin.
Western media is as much to blame. Instead of relegating this story to the garbage pile, it gets full publicity, while the slaughter of civilians in Kherson is relegated to the middle pages.
Robin Horsfall commented on the latest disgusting splatter of kremkrapp on his FB page :
‘Assassination attempt’ on Putin?
I have watched the video of the alleged attack on the Kremlin last night. An attack that the Russians claimed was shot down before it reached its target and yet the video does not show a drone getting shot down.
The ‘explosion’ shown in the video is not high explosive and it would be challenging to even class it as low explosive. What we see, is essentially an incendiary device that initiates and burns and could be better described as a ‘firework’.
A high explosive can be easily identified on film because of the shock wave that travels faster than sound ahead of the blast. This would show on film even in the dark footage shown. There is no reason why anyone would send a drone from Ukraine to hit the Kremlin armed with anything other than high explosives.
This is a weak attempt by Putin to arouse anger in his people and to garner sympathy. Not that he deserves any.
I am appalled at the gall and hypocrisy of Russia when they accuse Ukraine of a ‘terrorist attack’ implying that they hold some high moral position about behaviour. Russian invaded Ukraine without provocation, they shelled and continue to shell all the cities of Ukraine. They have deliberately murdered civilians and targeted population areas.
Putin is a valid military target for attack, there is an international warrant for his arrest. Rest assured, Putin regards Zelensky as a target and would murder him at the drop of a hat. Putin has a proven history of such acts.
This claim of an ‘assassination attempt’ is unverified and rather pathetic.
Slava Ukraini!
Who Dares Shares
Robin Horsfall
Robin has this spot on. The Kremlin claims are akin to someone lobbing a firework at Congress, then the US claiming someone tried to assassinate Biden.