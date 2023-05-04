The Russians released 15 kamikaze drones with “sacred” inscriptions in Odessa (photo)

Alexander Topchy07:19, 04.05.23

Three Russian drones hit the dormitories of one of the city’s educational institutions.

On the night of May 4, during an air attack against Ukraine, the Russian military sent 15 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones to Odessa.

According to the operational command “South”, most of the enemy drones were destroyed.

“In Odessa at night, the enemy sent an attack of 15 Shahed-131 / 136. 12 were destroyed by air defense forces and mobile fire groups,” the report says.

It is noted that three Russian drones hit the dormitories of one of the educational institutions of the city. Local rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, people were not injured as a result of the insidious actions of the enemy.

It is noted that the “sacred reasons” for the attack were written on the tails of the kamikaze drones: “for Moscow” and “for the Kremlin”.

Night air attack against Ukraine – what is known

As UNIAN reported, on the night of May 4, 2023, the Russians carried out another air attack, due to which an air raid was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine .

At 3 o’clock in the morning, the head of the Public Council under the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Sergei Bratchuk, said that there was a shooting down in the Odessa region.

Explosions were also heard in Kiev – the enemy sent Shahed-type kamikaze drones and rockets to the capital . However, they were all destroyed by air defense forces.

(C)UNIAN 2023

