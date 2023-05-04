The Russians attacked Kyiv with drones, debris was found on the streets: details of the night shelling

Alexander Topchy08:53, 04.05.23

The military administration notes that in the airspace of Kyiv, all enemy missiles and UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces.

On the night of May 4, the Russians launched another air attack on Kiev, sending Shahed-type kamikaze drones and rockets to the capital. The air raid in the city lasted more than 3.5 hours.

It is reported by the Kiev city military administration. It is noted that this is the third air attack of Kyiv in four May days.

“Our city has not felt such a dense intensity of strikes since the beginning of this year! This night, the aggressor again launched a complex air strike on the capital. Rashists attacked Kiev using Shahed-type loitering supplies and missiles, probably ballistic ones,” the KGVA noted. and added that the final type of missiles used will be determined only after the examination of the remains.

The military administration notes that in the airspace of Kyiv, all enemy missiles and UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces.

“According to operational reports, there were no casualties among the civilian population and destruction of residential facilities or infrastructure. A fall of debris was recorded in certain areas of the capital, but they did not cause harm to people’s lives and health or serious damage to the buildings of the city,” the KGVA added.

At 06:52 , the KGVA clarified that as a result of a night air attack on the capital, fragments of a drone were found in a residential area in the Shevchenkovsky district. Information about the fire was not confirmed.

“Without casualties among the population and without significant damage to the adjacent territory,” – said the head of the KGVA Sergei Popko.

And according to updated information as of 08:24 , fragments of downed enemy targets were found in Shevchenkovsky, Pechersky and Podolsky districts of the capital on different streets near about 10 houses.

“As a result of the fall of debris, parked cars (the number is being specified) and the road surface were partially damaged. There is no information on the injured citizens. The rest are being specified,” Popko said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...