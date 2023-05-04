Veronika Prokhorenko21:48, 05/04/23

Crazy idea distinguished themselves in the Russian State Duma.

In the State Duma of the Russian Federation, they figured out how to cover up the fiasco of their own air defense systems, which cannot cope with the interception of “Ukrainian” drones even in the center of Moscow .

Aleksey Zhuravlev, the first deputy chairman of the defense committee, distinguished himself with a crazy idea. In an interview with the propaganda media, he spoke of creating a “squadron of eagles”.

The Russian MP, in all seriousness, proposed to train birds of prey in order to withstand the dangers in the air.

“We need to think about protecting our critical infrastructure, to the point of forming a squadron of drone-interceptor eagles in the Kremlin and elsewhere,” he said.

This idea seems to appeal to some Russians. In particular, the pro-Russian publicist Vladislav Shurygin today published an “eagle” video in his Telegram .

https://www.unian.net/player/QulPOqg2Interceptor eagle training in Russia

