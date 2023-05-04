Poland passed a bill allowing to sink warships in the Baltic

Ekaterina Girnyk19:11, 04.05.23

In the port of Swinoujscie, where the terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas is located, a permanent base of coast guard units will be created.

The Polish government passed a bill that would allow the military to sink enemy ships in the event of a threat to the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline .

According to Reuters , according to the bill passed on Thursday, in “exceptional situations” in the absence of other options, the military will be allowed to prevent a terrorist attack by sinking an enemy ship.

The bill still needs to be approved by Parliament. The government also said that a permanent base of coast guard units will be established in the port of Swinoujscie, where the terminal for importing liquefied natural gas is located.

As recalled by Reuters, last month Poland already established a temporary 200-meter exclusion zone around the terminal.

Subversive activities of the Russian Federation

Earlier, NATO said that Russia was preparing for an attack on the underwater infrastructure of Europe and North America and called on allies to tighten security measures.

In September last year, there were explosions in the area of ​​the Nord Stream gas pipeline , in which Russia was suspected.

According to media reports, Russian ships capable of carrying out underwater operations were seen at the sites of the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline .

Baltic Pipe gas pipeline – what is known about it

Poland began receiving gas via the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Norway through Denmark and the Baltic Sea on October 1 last year.

The pipeline itself has an annual capacity of 10 billion cubic meters.

