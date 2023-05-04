More explosions in Crimea’s Sevastopol: Russian occupiers say drone seen at Sevastopol airfield

4 MAY 2023

Two explosions rocked the city of Sevastopol, in Crimea, around 19:00 (Kyiv time). The city’s Russian-appointed governor claimed that a drone had been shot down over the city.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Reality), a Radio Liberty project covering Crimea

Details: A journalist from the project reported that two distant explosions were heard in central Sevastopol around 18:55.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, said that Russian air defence downed a drone near the Belbek airfield around 19:00.

Sevastopol-based Telegram channels have shared photos showing distinctive trails in the sky, as well as a video in which sounds of explosions could be heard.

Previously: On 29 April, a drone attacked an oil depot in Sevastopol’s Kozacha Bay, causing it to catch fire.

