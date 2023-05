Yuri Kobzar17:24, 04.05.23

The ban came amid a series of fires at Russian oil depots in and near the occupied Crimea.

At the same time, Reuters sources claim that the Taman oil transshipment hub, located opposite the occupied Kerch, continues to work, despite yesterday’s incident.

“Accumulation of wagons is observed on the approaches to the port, but we hope that by May 8 the situation will stabilize, the ban will be lifted,” the source said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...