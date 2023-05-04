In Russia, “grass burns” on the territory of a large enterprise: pillars of black smoke are visible from afar

Victoria Tokareva20:21, 05/04/23

The company claims that the fire originated at an industrial site that is not related to the plant.

A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the Ural Turbine Plant in Yekaterinburg . The Ministry of Emergency Situations claims that grass is burning along the railway tracks.

Puffs of black smoke are visible from afar, and open flames can be seen from a height, local media reported.

The regional department of the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations claims that dry vegetation and garbage are burning on an area of ​​100 square meters.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire was localized. There were no casualties.

The company claims that the fire broke out at an industrial site, where there are a lot of owners.

“The area where the fire occurred does not belong to the plant. There is no threat to production at the Ural Turbine Plant,” the press service of the plant explained.

https://www.unian.net/player/ItHHNZvt”Grass” is on fire at the Ural Turbine Plant

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...