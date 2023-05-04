From the FB page of Rick Serdiuk

May 3

This innocent soul, Uliana Troichuk, 8, was one of 23 Ukrainians killed in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Uman on April 26th.

Russia is a terrorist state. Never forget what they have done.

Gene Panasenko commented:

All #ruzzians must bear collective responsibility for their

warcrimes against #UkrainianPeople

Bill Ronald:

What a vile nation Russia has become.

Слава Україні

💪🇺🇦🇺🇦💪

Cristina G : 🙏never forgive , never forget 💔 ukraine needs fighter Jets and weapons to stop This genocide against innocents 🙏🇺🇦

