From the FB page of Rick Serdiuk

May 3
This innocent soul, Uliana Troichuk, 8, was one of 23 Ukrainians killed in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Uman on April 26th.
Russia is a terrorist state. Never forget what they have done.
Gene Panasenko commented:
All #ruzzians must bear collective responsibility for their
warcrimes against #UkrainianPeople
Bill Ronald:
What a vile nation Russia has become.
Слава Україні
💪🇺🇦🇺🇦💪
Cristina G : 🙏never forgive , never forget 💔 ukraine needs fighter Jets and weapons to stop This genocide against innocents 🙏🇺🇦