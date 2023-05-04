From the FB page of Rick Serdiuk

May 3
This innocent soul, Uliana Troichuk, 8, was one of 23 Ukrainians killed in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Uman on April 26th.
Russia is a terrorist state. Never forget what they have done.
Each and every soul that the ghoul kills in Ukraine is innocent. Ukraine just tried to live as a normal country, trying to work out its problems like everyone else on this globe when evilness befell it because this evilness is a shithole, and it knows it, and so everyone else around it must be forced to become a shithole. This evil shithole must be destroyed once and for all!