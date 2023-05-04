Crimea is Ukraine

From the FB page of Andrew Pryimachenko

May 3

The liberation of #Crimea is one of the hottest topics today. When or how will it be liberated?



In the last week, the number of precise Ukrainian missile hits increased gradually, with targets including military bases, the naval fleet, airfields, oil refineries, etc. As you remember, the Crimean Bridge was severely damaged in October last year, showing we can reach the enemy anywhere. Ukraine has widely distributed its intention to liberate the peninsula, purposefully stating its goal for the enemy to hear.



As a result, many Russian officials moved their families back to Russia, moved all the military equipment and planes farther from the reach of missiles, and informed civilians of potential threats. Moreover, the amount of trenches the aggressor’s army has dug is the largest since World War II.



However, we believe the fight for the peninsula will not be as brutal as for Bakhmut.



As you see, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have not tried to destroy the Crimean Bridge, for good reason. When Ukraine liberates the Kherson region completely and cuts Crimea from the mainland, the Russians will be cut off from the land route to Russia, and the only way to escape will be over the bridge.



If you think that NYC traffic is the heaviest, you are wrong. You will see the biggest traffic jam in history soon.

Crimea

RussianAgression

war

Like this: Like Loading...