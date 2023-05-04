Сonstruction workers from Russia loot houses in Mariupol

04.05.2023 15:45

Residents of temporarily occupied Mariupol say that construction workers from Russia are looting their apartments.

The press service of the Mariupol City Council said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Asian and Caucasian construction workers enter half-ruined houses in the middle of the day and rob them. They take out furniture, appliances and all the valuables that remain,” the statement said.

The city council notes that the so-called police do not respond to residents’ complaints. They claim that they have orders “not to touch those who are working to restore the city.”

Thus, in fact, the Russians have given permission to loot the city.

