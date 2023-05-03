Yuri Kobzar19:34, 05/03/23

The current top official of the Russian Federation called for the assassination of the President of Ukraine.

Former Russian President and current Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev called for the assassination of Vladimir Zelensky due to an attack by unknown drones on the Kremlin . The corresponding statement appeared in his Telegram channel .

According to Medvedev, after “today’s terrorist attack,” which probably refers to a drone attack on the Kremlin, Russia has no other options but to “physically eliminate Zelensky and his cabal.”

“It is not even needed to sign the act of unconditional surrender. Hitler, as you know, did not sign it either. There will always be some kind of replacement like the Vice President Admiral Dönitz,” Medvedev wrote.

Strike on the Kremlin on May 3 – what is known

Last night, an unknown drone attacked the complex of buildings in the Kremlin and crashed into the roof of one of them, causing a local fire on it. No casualties have been reported. The Russian authorities blamed the Kiev regime for the attack.

Ukraine’s involvement in this attack was consistently denied by Volodymyr Zelensky’s press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov , adviser to the head of the OP Mikhail Podolyak , and later personally by President Zelensky.

