The war is moving to Russian territory

‘Totally Nondescript People With Russian Passports Will Commit Sabotage Again’

2.05.2023

A train derailed In the Russian Bryansk region on May 1. This happened due to the undermining of the railway by partisans. As it turned out, the locomotive of the train belonged to the Belarusian Railway.

Did the Russians expect, when the war started, that the fighting would come to their territory?

The Charter97.org website asked Boryslav Bereza, a political figure and former Ukrainian MP, about this.

– I am sure that Putin really had a plan to capture Kyiv in 3-5 days in his imagination. Russia believed that it could carry out a victorious march to Lviv. The idea of imperial greatness fills the heads of the Russians. But all this came up against a reality called the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was this reality that prevented the fall of Kyiv in three days, but also forced back the enemy far beyond the borders of the Kyiv region.

Today, we clearly see that the war has not only crossed into the territory of Russia but there are also attacks against all the potential target locations. It could be a nuclear airfield in Engels, it could be a train in Bryansk, it could be an electrical substation or a fuel depot for the military near Belgorod. Today we clearly understand that the war has not just entered the territory of Russia, it will soon go far, far deep into the Russian Federation. There are Ukrainian drones in Russia. It shows that strikes deep in the rear are only a matter of time. Well, who sows the wind reaps the storm. The Russians brought the war into their home by invading Ukraine. This all is predictable.

– The Belarusian train. Did it happen accidentally or was it a message for Lukashenka?

– This train was carrying oil products for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, so any supplier of the occupying troops is a potential legitimate target.

– Why are the Kremlin and Lukashenka’s regimes unable to counter partisan attacks?

– Well, they really can’t do anything. Ukraine has a much more serious and better experience of partisan warfare and the experience of operating within the occupied territories. Also, the practice of sabotage is one of the best and most successful tools to counter the enemy today.

No one has come up with any ways to counter partisan warfare. As it was successful in World War II and it is now. Totally nondescript people, some even with Russian passports, will commit sabotage in their deep rear and this will be running.

Russia has nothing to counter this. Well, will they catch some regular actors, and call them the SSU [Security Service of Ukraine – Ed.] agents, the Right Sector or Azov? Silly, naive and unpromising. Therefore, we will see that the chaos and an uncontrolled event flow will cause a mess in the ranks of the Russian occupiers.

Moreover, after some time, the Russians themselves will begin to put it across each other covering it with Ukrainian subversive squads. Some general who wants to rise to a certain position will blow up his boss and say that this is a Ukrainian subversive squad. This will be logical in the picture of the corrupt and criminal power that exists in Russia today.

– So, is it really possible in Belarus?

– We can judge that over some time. However, I think that this should be done by Belarusian citizens who want to get rid of the Lukashenka regime today.

