Russians shell railway station in Kherson, casualties reported

03.05.2023 15:31

As a result of Russia’s shelling of the railway station in Kherson, one person was killed and three more were injured, according to preliminary information.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy hit the Kherson railway station. According to preliminary information, one person was killed, three more civilians were injured,” he wrote.

According to Prokudin, an ambulance was also damaged, but medics were not injured.

Rescue services are working at the scene.

The regional governor reminded that the invaders have been shelling Kherson region since the very morning.

In particular, three people were killed and four more were injured as Russians shelled the Epicenter hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning.

In addition, today the Russian army killed three power engineers who were performing emergency recovery work near the village of Stepanivka.

Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, and Tiahynka also came under enemy strikes. In Tokarivka, a 47-year-old man was killed in the yard of his own house and a 61-year-old local resident was injured in Ivanivka, Prokudin added.

As reported earlier, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said that Kherson came under another attack, in particular the city center and the railway station area.

