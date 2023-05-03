Oscar for special effects: the Baltic countries ridiculed the attack on the Kremlin

Yuri Kobzar21:34, 05/03/23

There are hints in Lithuania and Latvia that the attack on the Kremlin was organized by the Kremlin itself.

The foreign ministers of Lithuania and Latvia ridiculed the night attack by unknown drones on the Kremlin . Both hinted that the incident was probably organized by the Russian authorities themselves.

“This year’s Oscar in the Visual Effects category goes to the Kremlin,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted .

His Lithuanian colleague Gabrielius Landsbergis issued a more sophisticated joke-pun, in which he encrypted both the provocation of the Russian special services and the fact that the drone exploded right next to the Russian flag on the roof of the Senate Palace.

“The world’s first false flag operation, actually involving the flag,” he wrote.

Night attack on the Kremlin

On the night of May 3, two drones attacked the Kremlin. One of the drones exploded right next to the flagpole on the roof of the Senate Palace and caused a fire on the roof. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

The Russian authorities blamed Ukraine for the incident , although, of course, they did not provide any evidence of this. Former Russian President Medvedev even called for the assassination of Ukrainian President Zelensky. Zelensky himself directly stated that Ukraine was not involved in what happened.

