Oil depot of Russians exploded near the Crimean bridge (video)

Yana Stavskaya08:51, 05/03/23

The fire could have been provoked by a drone attack, Russians write on social networks.

A tank with oil products caught fire near the port of Taman in the Krasnodar Territory. This is near the Crimean bridge .

As the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratiev said on Telegram , the fire occurred in the village of Volna. It was assigned the highest rank of difficulty. What caused the fire, the official did not specify.

Telegram channel Baza clarifies that the fire could have been provoked by a drone attack.

The head of the Temryuk district, Fedor Babenkov, said that the area of ​​the fire was 1,200 square meters.

Volna village is located near the port of Taman and from the Taman transshipment complex for oil, oil products and LPG.

Explosions in Russia and the occupied Crimea – the main thing

Recently, “bavovna” has noticeably become more frequent at military facilities of Russian troops in the occupied Crimea and on the territory of Russia itself. For example, on May 1, Sevastopol was allegedly again attacked by sea drones, and after the explosion at the oil depot in Kazachya Bay on April 29, it became more difficult for Russians to refuel warships .

Near Bryansk, partisans derailed the second train in two days. 20 freight cars and a locomotive derailed.

Ukraine does not hide that it intends to liberate Crimea by military means, which, in turn, was spoken by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov , and President Volodymyr Zelensky. Expert Aleksey Arestovich later noted that the Kerch Bridge would be the first to be hit in Crimea.

At the first stage, the Ukrainian forces would have to deliver long-range strikes against the military infrastructure of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, at the second – to hit other important targets for the invaders in order to make the peninsula unsuitable for the troops of the army of the aggressor country, the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Lieutenant General, explained earlier. Retired Ben Hodges.

