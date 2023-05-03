Night attack on Ukraine: the KGVA spoke about the explosions and the situation in Kyiv

Anastasia Gorbacheva06:56, 05/03/23

Sergei Popko noted that the Russians launched loitering ammunition from different directions.

On the night of May 3, the army of the Russian Federation attacked Kiev with Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Air defense forces destroyed all Russian UAVs.

“This time, Kiev was attacked exclusively by drones. According to preliminary information, the Russians, as usual, used Iranian Shahed UAVs,” Sergey Popko, head of the Kiev city military administration, told Telegram.

At the same time, he noted that the tactics of the invaders do not change, the Russian Federation launched loitering ammunition from different directions.

“According to preliminary information, all enemy targets were detected and shot down in the airspace around the capital. The data of the operational report at the moment is without casualties and destruction. The information is being specified,” Popko said.

It is worth noting that the night air attack on Kyiv by Russian troops is already the third in the last six days.

