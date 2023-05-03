In Ukraine, 97% of retail establishments have already resumed work, RAU

At the end of April 2023, only 3% of Ukrainian retail establishments that have stopped operating since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia remain closed.

“The retail recovery trend has been ongoing since April 2022 and continues to this day, although since the beginning of 2023, the total number of operating stores has improved by only one percent per month. But behind the small percentages there are hundreds of restored stores,” said the message of the Association of Retailers of Ukraine ( RAU ).

So, at the beginning of this year, more than 1,000 trade facilities were closed for various reasons, and now half of them are open (+514).

At this rate, full recovery is possible by the end of the first half of 2023 , especially after the liberation of new territories, the Association noted.

“If in the spring of 2022, the increase in operating stores was 5-6%, since mid-summer it stabilized at the level of 1-2%, slowed down in the fall, and already at the end of last year it accelerated again. So far, it has been possible to return to work 88% of the outlets that were not working in March ,” the message said.

In general, the number of open retail outlets increased by 26% in 14 months . In different areas of trade, this process proceeded differently, but the recovery of trade establishments continues in all segments without exception.

“According to the data of the latest survey of RAU member trade networks, after 14 months, 16,265 out of 16,821 trade objects in the entire industry are already working. The percentage of operating objects is 97%, respectively, and only 3% are closed,” it is said in messages

Even better than food retail, the recovery process continues in the non-food sector. Currently, 99% of the chain’s 3,168 stores have started work. Only 17 retail outlets remain closed, which is almost 10 times less than the number of non-working stores as of the beginning of 2023.

After 14 months of the war, 554 fashion retail stores, or 86% of the chain’s outlets, are already operating. Less than a hundred stores remain closed.

In the field of trade in household appliances and electronics, the recovery is also ongoing, but much slower. Thus, the share of non-operating stores has stabilized at around 15% since January 2023 and has improved by only 1% in three months, helped by the opening of 16 additional outlets. Джерело: https://biz.censor.net/n3416064

(C)CENSOR.NET 2023

Like this: Like Loading...