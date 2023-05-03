Enemy brutally shelling Kherson: already 16 dead (photo, video)

Yuri Kobzar18:06, 03.05.23

The occupiers purposefully hit civilian objects.

As a result of a series of artillery and air strikes by invaders on the territory of the Kherson region on May 3, 16 people were killed, more than 20 were injured. It is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine .

“From the morning of May 3, Russian troops began massively shelling the city of Kherson and the settlements of the region. As of 16:30, 12 people were killed due to chaotic shelling and shells hit civilian infrastructure in the regional center. About 22 received injuries of varying severity “, the message says.

In addition, between the villages of Stepanovka and Muzykovka, a brigade of power engineers came under fire, who were repairing the power grid after regular attacks by the Russian army. Three power engineers died from their injuries.

It is also reported about the death of a resident of the Daryev community as a result of morning shelling.

As clarified in the State Emergency Service , in addition to the morning shelling of a hypermarket in Kherson, the enemy hit the territory of the railway station, which caused a passenger car to catch fire. Also, a fire broke out in the territory of one of the factories of the city.

As of 18:00, artillery shelling of Kherson continues.

