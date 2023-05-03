Drone over the Moscow Kremlin: Ukrposhta announced the release of a new stamp

The release of a postage stamp with a drone over the Moscow Kremlin was announced by Igor Smelyansky, General Director of Ukrposhti.

He published a working sketch of the new stamp, which depicts a Ukrainian soldier watching a drone fly into the Kremlin building.

“Tomorrow morning we will announce the launch of a new brand. What, when and where – wait. But, I’m sure someone “behind the curb” will really like it. In the meantime, as they say, “working sketches,” Smelyansky noted.

