Bloody day: Zelensky reported 21 dead in Kherson region (photo)

Tanya Polyakovskaya21:52, 05/03/23

The President stressed that Ukraine will defeat Russia and make all those responsible answer for these crimes.

As a result of Russian shelling of Kherson and the Kherson region, 21 people were already killed during the day, and 48 more civilians were injured. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram channel.

Zelensky stressed that the world should see and know about it.

“A railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket, a gas station – do you know what these places have in common? The bloody trail that Russia leaves with its shells, killing civilians in Kherson and the Kherson region,” he said.

According to the president, as of now, 21 dead people and 48 injured are known.

“All civilians! In one incomplete day! In one region! My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. We will never forgive the perpetrators. We will defeat the evil country and force all the perpetrators to answer!” Zelensky stressed.

© photo t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Shelling of the Kherson region on May 3

As UNIAN reported earlier, Russian invaders have been shelling Kherson and other settlements on the right bank of the Kherson region throughout the day. Toward evening, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported that 16 people had died in the city and region .

Subsequently, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, specified that 18 dead and 46 wounded were already known.

