Attack on the Kremlin: opposition leader Ponomarev said he knows the perpetrators

Yuri Kobzar20:05, 03.05.23

The Russian oppositionist hinted that the attack on the Kremlin was the work of Russian partisans.

Former Russian State Duma deputy Ilya Ponomarev , who now lives in Ukraine and cooperates with the “military wing” of the Russian opposition, said that “one of the structures he knows is related to the drone attack on the Kremlin.”

The politician made this statement in a comment to the Sota telegram channel , without revealing any other details. Ponomarev asked to wait for the full statement, since now he is “not authorized” to disclose the information known to him.

It should be noted that earlier Ponomarev claimed that he helped the perpetrators of the murder of propagandist Daria Dugina. He also circulated a statement by a certain “National Republican Army”, which claimed responsibility for the murder of the Russian “military officer” Vladlen Tatarsky.

Strike on the Kremlin on May 3 – what is known

On the night of May 3, two drones attacked the Kremlin complex of buildings. One of the drones crashed into the roof of the Senate Palace and caused a small fire. No one was hurt in the attack, but Russian authorities blamed Ukraine for the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky personally denied the participation of the Ukrainian state in this attack. At the same time, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, called for Zelensky to be killed because of a nighttime incident.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...