A drone flew again in the center of Moscow: a column of smoke rose (video)

After that, reports of a fire appeared in local publics.

On Wednesday evening, May 3, a drone was seen again in the center of Moscow . In local publics, then information appeared about a column of smoke in one of the districts of the Russian capital.

This is reported by Russian Telegram channels and propaganda media.

According to the public, an unknown drone was noticed at 17:38 in the Bolshaya Polyanka area. He calmly flew around the center of Moscow, air defense did not shoot him down.

A few minutes later, the public began to publish a video showing a column of smoke rising over Moscow. It is noted that it is “somewhere in the center.”

Drones attack Moscow

The report of a drone in the skies over Moscow alarmed the Russians, because today Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin and assassination attempt on Putin .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky notes that Ukraine is not attacking either Russian President Vladimir Putin or Moscow.

Now the terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin has made fun of Russian officials and propagandists and will give them a master class on how to respond to “blows” on the Kremlin.

