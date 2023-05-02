The Kremlin responded to US data about 20 thousand killed invaders over the winter

Yana Stavskaya15:16, 02.05.23

According to Washington, the losses of the Russian Federation during the winter reached 100,000 soldiers, of which 20,000 were killed.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that Washington does not have reliable information about Russia’s losses in Ukraine .

Asked by propagandists to comment on the White House spokesman’s statement that 20,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine over the past five months, Peskov replied: “As absolutely taken from the ceiling.”

“Washington has no way to give any correct figures, they do not have such data, and this is how it should be treated,” Peskov said.

Putin’s spokesman added that in this matter “one should be guided only by the figures published by the Russian Ministry of Defense in a timely manner.”

At the same time, the Kremlin did not announce the actual data of the Ministry of Defense Shoigu on Russian losses in Ukraine. The last time the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported Russian losses was in September 2022.

