The import of liquefied gas to the European market broke a historical record

In April 2023, the flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European market reached the highest value in history.

Over the past month, LNG terminals sent 12.073 billion cubic meters into the gas transportation network , according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, enkorr reports .

Last time the record was recorded in December 2022 . At that time, LNG terminals sent 11.9 billion cubic meters into the gas transportation network.

As of May 2, the rate of filling of underground gas storages in European countries is 59.6%, which is 20 pp. higher than the average for similar dates over the past five years. In March, the average productivity of European LNG receiving terminals was at the level of 58% due to a strike at French terminals. In April, the download was 66%.

By the end of winter, the European Union countries approached with a storage capacity of more than 60%, but then the statistics were spoiled by a high selection for March due to a cool start to spring in the region and the stoppage of LNG terminals in France due to strikes.

The largest increase in supply volume was from the USA. On April 4, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the volume of LNG supplies to Europe for 2022 increased almost 2.5 times and reached 56 billion cubic meters. According to him, American supplies of LNG make up about 40% of Europe’s total imports of this type of fuel.

In March, it was reported that the US had become the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, but due to domestic capacity, supply increases were limited.

