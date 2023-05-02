Print version

The russian commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Belova-Lvova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, stated that the kidnapped children are not deprived of their Ukrainian citizenship but are simply “supplemented” with the russian citizenship. She made this statement in an interview with the American publication Vice.

In line with russian propaganda narratives, the children’s ombudsman reported that her service and russian occupiers literally saved children from the war-torn city of Mariupol, who are “actually russian children”. Belova-Lvova did not mention that it was the russian army that had subjected the peaceful city to barbaric shelling for a long time. There was no need to save anyone in the city before the russian invasion.

Furthermore, the commissioner wanted by the Hague court stated that the kidnapped children still have Ukrainian citizenship.

“Their Ukrainian citizenship remains with them. We are not cancelling it”, – she hypocritically claimed.

“We are supplementing (their Ukrainian citizenship with russian citizenship – OstroV) and providing an opportunity. Is this erasing their identity?”, – Belova-Lvova continued.

“We always sang songs in Ukrainian and Russian. We told tales in Russian and Ukrainian. We always lived in friendship and understanding”, – she reiterated the kremlin thesis about two fraternal peoples.

