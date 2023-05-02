Putin reacted with whining to Germany’s “taboo” about weapons supplied to Ukraine

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk15:24, 05/02/23

Germany’s involvement in the war is increasing every day, according to the Kremlin.

The speaker of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that the German authorities do not have the ability to ensure that the weapons supplied to Ukraine are not used to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation.

With each passing day, Germany’s direct and indirect involvement in the war is increasing, according to the statements of the press secretary of Vedomosti . Peskov also again repeated the propaganda cliché that supposedly Ukrainian soldiers are attacking the territory of Donbass.

“Firstly, Germany does not have the opportunity to monitor this – this can be said unequivocally. Secondly, the weapons supplied by Germany to the Kiev regime are already firing at the territory of Russia, because the Donbass” are Russian regions “…” Peskov argued.

The war of Russia against Ukraine – what is worth knowing today

In 2014, the Russian Federation captured part of the east of Ukraine and Crimea, and early in the morning of February 24, 2023, made a full-scale invasion of Ukrainian territory. The Russian authorities “appropriated” our lands.

Almost the whole world condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. A number of Western countries, including Germany, began to help Ukraine with weapons. The German authorities have already provided our country with, in particular, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns , as well as Leopard 2 tanks.

In early May, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Kiev did not have the right to use the weapons it received to strike at Russian territory .

