Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk18:02, 05/02/23

The traitors understand that the Ukrainian army is already close, Energoatom noted.

The so-called “leaders” of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant are massively asking the Russians for vacations and expressing a desire to “rest” closer to the Kerch Strait, which is located between the Ukrainian Kerch Peninsula and the Russian Taman Peninsula.

The traitors are looking for ways to escape, because they understand that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are close, and there is very little time left, according to the state enterprise Energoatom. “The current so-called leaders of the Zaporizhzhya NPP express a desire to massively” rest “closer to the Kerch Strait, asking the Russians for supposed vacations. True, due to a critical shortage of personnel, middle-level “managers” are not given consent to this,” the message says.

Energoatom added that Yury Chernichuk, a key ZAES collaborator, fled from Energodar to the temporarily occupied Crimea on May 1.

“… The traitors are looking for ways to evacuate themselves, because they understand that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already close, so there is very little time left to escape. Hence the fever. But the funny thing is that the collaborators are also trying to find a “replacement” for themselves, inciting the ZNPP nuclear workers, so that they agree to fulfill their duties. That is, the sellers who betrayed Ukraine …, saving themselves, are also trying to break the lives of patriots,” the state enterprise stressed.

The situation at the Zaporozhye NPP – today it is worth knowing

The enemy began to fully control the ZNPP in March last year. Near the nuclear power plant, explosions were heard more than once, accidents occurred, but the enemy still refused to demilitarize the station.

In April, Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko said that the situation with the technical operation of the ZNPP was deteriorating . It was also reported that the enemies were looting.

According to military expert Ivan Stupak, the facts of looting indicate that the opponents will “drape” from the territory of the ZNPP .

