A large-scale fire broke out near St. Petersburg (photo, video)

As of 17:00 the fire was localized.

A massive fire broke out in Russia . It burned on the territory of the industrial zone “Utkina Zavod” near St. Petersburg.

According to local Telegram channels, “smoke” is observed in the area of ​​the Pokrovskaya road in Novosaratovka near Vsevolozhsk. According to preliminary information, assembly and disassembly of cars took place there.

“Today at 15:00, a strong fire was reported on Pokrovskaya road, 7A in the village of Novosaratovka, Vsevolozhsk district. The fire departments of Lenoblpozhspas left for the place. The boards are preliminarily burning with open fire, the fire also spread to change houses and construction equipment,” the authors said. Telegram channel ” Lightning. Leningrad region “.

Large-scale fire near St. Petersburg / photo from social networks

Near St. Petersburg, a fire broke out in the industrial zone / photo from social networks

Later it was clarified that “4 change houses, 2 truck cranes, construction debris, smoke in a nearby hangar with spare parts are on fire.” It is noted that 3 people were rescued from the burning cabins.

