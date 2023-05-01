Ukrainian forces hit Berdiansk airport with many Russian occupiers, ammo inside

01.05.2023 06:19

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck an airfield in the Zaporizhzhia region’s temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk.

The relevant statement was made by Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Andriushchenko, there were many Russian invaders and ammunition loads within the airport.

A reminder that on the evening of April 30, 2023, blasts were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region’s temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk. Local social media pages were reporting on at least two powerful explosions.

