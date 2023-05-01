‘Ukraine must not appease the aggressor’ | The advisor to Ukraine’s defence minister

Yuriy Sak speaks to The Times. And it’s a must-see.

April 30

“We all have to understand that the only way to end this war is to equip the Ukrainian army sufficiently enough so that we can defeat the enemy on the battlefield. ” Advisor to the Ukraine’s defence minister Yuriy Sak says “we must not appease the aggressor” on #TimesRadio.

