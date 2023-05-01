‘Ukraine must not appease the aggressor’ | The advisor to Ukraine’s defence minister

Yuriy Sak speaks to The Times. And it’s a must-see.
“We all have to understand that the only way to end this war is to equip the Ukrainian army sufficiently enough so that we can defeat the enemy on the battlefield. ” Advisor to the Ukraine’s defence minister Yuriy Sak says “we must not appease the aggressor” on #TimesRadio.
One comment
With a PhD from Wolverhampton and a diploma from Oxford, he speaks English like a native. He’s brilliant and he’s a winner.
He puts all the equivocation and bullshit about Crimea finally to bed: they ARE going to take it back, and they will liberate all putinazi-occupied land.