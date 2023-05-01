UK purchases missiles with a range of 100-300 km for Ukraine

UK announced a purchase of missiles with a range of 100-300 km for Ukraine, according to the website of the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).

The list of military equipment that the UK plans to purchase for Ukraine within the IFU program by 4 May 2023 includes long-range missiles with a range of 100 to 300 km. The payload of ammunition should be from 20 to 490 kg.

Other desirable requirements for the missiles include:

Low Probability of Intercept (LPI)

Includes Mission Planning Capability;

Assured navigation (with hardened Global Navingation Satellite System capability) in the face of advanced countermeasures and EM spectrum denial;

Air defence penetration methods to increase probability of successful strike.

Technical Readiness Level of at least 8.

The International Fund for Ukraine is managed by the UK Ministry of Defense and includes Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. The urgent Bidding Round 2 of the IFU invites Expressions of Interest (EOI) from suppliers across the globe for various purchase items, including up to 300-km-range missiles.

The other items for procurement include:

Armoured minefield breaching capabilities – mine rollers and mine ploughs full width and track width for Main Battle Tanks – T-72, Leopard 1, Leopard 2. Armoured mine clearing vehicles.

Armoured vehicle launched bridges and launchers in any size.

Medium Girder Bridges: 9m to 31m, with at least Military Load Capacity (MLC) – 70(T).

Logistical support bridge launchers and reusable bridges: 40m to 80m, with at least Military Load Capacity (MLC) – 70(T).

Heavy equipment transporters capable of transporting Main Battle Tanks.

Sensors to detect and track cruise missiles, low flying (<50m) DoD Group 2 drones, and/or ballistic missiles.

Sensor-guided air defence cannons to defeat low flying drones and cruise missiles. Sensor could use radar, electro-optical, infra-red etc.

Air burst rounds for cannon-based air defence systems (30mm, 35mm, 40mm). Must be at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 9.

Expeditionary barriers to protect critical infrastructure sites – military gabion (collapsible wire mesh containers). Any size.

