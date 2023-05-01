The first metro train from Warsaw has already arrived in Kyiv

The first train, which used to be operated in the Warsaw Metro, arrived in Kyiv.

About this Raport kolejowy , Promyslovy Portal reports , with reference to Rail.inside .

In total, 60 wagons will be delivered to the capital of Ukraine this year. Part of them will be used to repair the existing rolling stock of the Kyiv metro.

It is noted that carriage of wagons began in the evening of April 26. The trucks with rolling stock approached the border with Ukraine, from where they headed to Kyiv.

“Thanks to the cooperation of the Warsaw Metro and the International Association of Public Transport, 60 carriages will be delivered to the capital of Ukraine for free,” the post emphasizes.

Transportation of metro cars from Warsaw to Kyiv. Photo: Metro Warszawskie

It is assumed that the received wagons will be used by the operator, for example, to repair the existing rolling stock, and some of them will transport passengers in the Kyiv metro.

“This is a great help for the Kyiv Metro, because 80% of the rolling stock currently running on the lines is Soviet-made,” the Warsaw Metro reported.

As previously reported, Warsaw (Poland) and Kyiv concluded an agreement on the transfer of metro trains to the capital of Ukraine.

(C)NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...