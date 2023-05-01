Russian offensive on Bakhmut failed: invaders lost 100,000 soldiers in the battle for the city – White House

Artem Budrin21:44, 05/01/23

One fifth of them are dead.

During the period of hostilities near Bakhmut, Russia lost 100 thousand personnel. As White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on May 1, the occupiers reached such a mark in five months of war. His words are reported by SkyNews .

This number is based on US intelligence estimates. In particular, it is known that since December 20,000 have been killed, and half of those liquidated are mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.

Kirby noted that the Russian army’s advance on Bakhmut had stalled and failed.

In recent months, Russia has concentrated its forces in the Donbass, in particular to capture Bakhmut. However, the Ukrainian defenders are still holding the defense of the city.

The current situation in Bakhmut: what is known

On May 1, the commander of the Eastern Group of Forces, Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had recaptured some positions in the city from the Russians . Intense hostilities continue in the Bakhmut direction.

The leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that his wards have a “shell hunger.” However, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information . Where it is necessary to put pressure, the Russians can “fall asleep with just quantity.”

The Russians want to capture Bakhmut before May 9 . This is important for Putin, who allegedly intends to announce the end of the war after this “victory”. Such a step from Moscow is needed in order not to lose the already occupied territor

