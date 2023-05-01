Russian defence lines show fear of major Ukrainian breakthrough – UK Intelligence

1 MAY 2023
The defences that Russia has built have underscored its deep concern that Ukraine could make a major breakthrough, but also have partly served to promote the narrative of a “threat” allegedly coming from Ukraine and NATO.
Source: UK Intelligence update on 1 May, as reported by European Pravda
Details: UK Defence Intelligence has noted that since the summer of 2022, Russia has built one of the largest systems of military defences that any country in the world has seen in decades. These defences are located not only close to the current contact line, but also deep into the territories currently controlled by Russia.
The images show that Russia has made special efforts to fortify the northern border of occupied Crimea, including a multi-layered defence zone near the village of Medviedievka.
Russia has also dug hundreds of kilometres of trenches deep inside internationally recognised Russian territory, including in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts.
Quote: “The defences highlight Russian leaders’ deep concern that Ukraine could achieve a major breakthrough.
However, some works have likely been ordered by local commanders and civil leaders in attempts to promote the official narrative that Russia is ‘threatened’ by Ukraine and NATO.”
Background: It was reported earlier that it was likely that cases of the punishment of discipline violators and disgruntled individuals in makeshift prisons called “zindans” had become more frequent in the Russian army.
2 comments
There has to be a huge breakthrough, followed eventually by a return to justice.
In 1996, Dzhokhar Dudayev, the first democratically elected president of Chechnya, was murdered by Russia, presumably on the orders of the seemingly democratic-minded Yeltsin, who had been courted for several years by Bill Clinton. He had predicted his own death and the subsequent genocide of Chechnya and Ukraine ordered by putler. Clinton ignored that and the earlier genocide in Abkhazia, also ordered by Yeltsin.
The Abkhazia genocide was somehow muted in the west, presumably because it was not helpful to Clinton for the world to know what was going on there. The results of that can still be seen on the outskirts of the Georgian city of Gori. The Russians ordered a series of Katyn-type massacres: Georgians were ethnically cleansed from cities such as Gagra, Sukhumi etc. Eventually all of them had to leave Abkhazia or be murdered. Many had beautiful homes that had been in their families for generations. The best ones were thieved by Russian officials, Generals etc. The Georgians left with nothing. Saakashvili built a settlement for them outside Gori. Gori was attacked again in 2008 by putler. The usual orgy of murder, torture, rape and thieving took place over 5 days.
Russia has been getting away with genocide for years. That is why
Russia must now lose all access to the Black Sea. From the Danube Delta to the outskirts of Adler/Sochi must return to Ukraine. From Sochi to Sukhumi to Trabzon must return to Georgia.
Bidzina Ivanishvili must go on trial and Saakash must be freed.
Indeed, the West had played a very disgraceful role in allowing putler to murder, destroy, rape and pillage wherever he chose.