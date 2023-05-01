Russian army officers in Crimea use rotation to permanently change their place of service, – Gumenyuk

may 1, 2023

Head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalya Gumenyuk said that after the explosions in the occupied Sevastopol, many Russian officers want to change their place of service.

She told about this on the air of the Espreso TV channel.



“After the explosions in Sevastopol, the Russians have very overloaded logistics routes leading to Russia. Also, it is those who have arrived there since 2014 who are going to flee from Crimea to Russia. Now, certain military units are being rotated in Crimea. Officers are trying to use this rotation to change their place of service forever. That is, reports are written from vacations to transfers,” Gumenyuk said.

On April 29, the occupying authorities of Crimea announced a drone attack on an oil depot in Sevastopol.

On April 29, as a result of explosions at an oil depot in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, 10 tanks with oil products with a capacity of 40,000 tons were destroyed.

