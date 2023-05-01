In Russia, they want to oblige students to work in military factories

Oleg Davygora16:52, 05/01/23

The distribution will be handled by special commissions created on the basis of universities.

In Russia, they want to oblige graduates of budgetary departments of universities to work on distribution at defense plants. Such a bill was submitted to the State Duma by the State Council of Tatarstan.

The authors explain the initiative by taking care of students who cannot find a job due to lack of experience, as well as the need to combat the shortage of personnel.

“This will ensure that young specialists are guaranteed jobs, according to the qualifications obtained, for a period of at least three years upon completion of training, which in turn will contribute to the staffing of enterprises in the military-industrial complex and priority sectors of the country’s economy,” the explanatory note says.

In case of refusal of forced employment, the student must reimburse the state for the costs of his education. The bill has not yet received the conclusion of the profile commission of the State Duma.

The distribution will be handled by special commissions created on the basis of universities. Distribution for university graduates was mandatory in the USSR. The student was obliged to work according to the distribution for three years and only after that he could change his job at his own request.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...