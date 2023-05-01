From the LinkedIn page of Yana Rudenko

May 1

These children moscovia killed. United Nations Security Council.

💔🕯️

Only in Uman

Only on April 28th

By supporting Ukraine, you support victims of the war

By donating to Ukraine, you save lives

By giving weapons to Ukraine, you ensure the right of the nation to protect itself.

The war is not over

Only Victory of 🇺🇦 #Ukraine is the one possible solution and a decent response to atrocities and war crimes committed by moscovites

standforukraine #standwithukraine #supportukraine

