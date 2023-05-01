Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian reconnaissance officers identified the location of Russian military headquarters in the occupied village of Mykhailivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Ukraine’s defence forces struck the headquarters.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Details: Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of the nearby city of Melitopol, said that explosions rocked the Russian headquarters around 14:30 on 1 May.

He explained that Ukrainian reconnaissance officers identified the headquarters’ location, and “handed over the coordinates” to another unit of defence forces once more Russian military personnel gathered at the location.

Quote from Fedorov: “There was no barbecue, but the occupiers got fried.”

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/05/1/7400222/

