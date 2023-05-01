Drunk Boris Johnson caught driving in the Netherlands

Marta Gichko18:37, 05/01/23
The man provided a fake Ukrainian driver’s license.
In the Netherlands, police caught a drunk driver with a Ukrainian driver’s license in the name of Boris Johnson.
According to the OOG TV channel , the incident occurred on the night from Saturday to Sunday. A 35-year-old resident of the Zuidhorn crashed into a pole. The police suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol.
However, the driver’s license check surprised the cops even more. The man presented a Ukrainian-style ID in the name of Boris Johnson.
“Unfortunately for the man, we didn’t fall for the fake driver’s license,” police said.
It is unclear how exactly the man obtained a fake driver’s license. The document has been withdrawn. It is not noted that the violating driver was Ukrainian.
Well, at least there’s some funny news in the area, lol
Also, I noticed this in my conservative news media. Speaking from Jerusalem, Israel, Republican representative McCarthy rebuffs a russian reporter’s question about America’s aid for Ukraine.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/mccarthy-rebuffs-russian-reporter-asking-about-ukraine-aid
😁🤡