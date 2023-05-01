Drunk Boris Johnson caught driving in the Netherlands

Marta Gichko18:37, 05/01/23

The man provided a fake Ukrainian driver’s license.

In the Netherlands, police caught a drunk driver with a Ukrainian driver’s license in the name of Boris Johnson.

According to the OOG TV channel , the incident occurred on the night from Saturday to Sunday. A 35-year-old resident of the Zuidhorn crashed into a pole. The police suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol.

However, the driver’s license check surprised the cops even more. The man presented a Ukrainian-style ID in the name of Boris Johnson.

“Unfortunately for the man, we didn’t fall for the fake driver’s license,” police said.

It is unclear how exactly the man obtained a fake driver’s license. The document has been withdrawn. It is not noted that the violating driver was Ukrainian.

