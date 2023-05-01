Danilov laid out point by point why Russia should disappear

Ekaterina Girnyk19:14, 05/01/23

An independent and free Ukraine is a historical verdict for Russia as a country, state, empire, Danilov stressed.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov told why, in his opinion and in the opinion of all Ukrainians, Russia should disappear in its modern form and borders .

So, on his Facebook page, Danilov told point by point what, in his opinion, Russia really is.

Among these points are the dominance of a submissive human herd without a sense of dignity and self-respect”, the “elite” in the role of servants of the Boss, without position, principles and pride, leaders with mental disorders, enslaved countries and peoples of the Caucasus, Siberia, the Urals, the South, the Far East, the languages ​​and cultures of the colonized peoples were destroyed.

“An education that has proved with its entire existence that it can only live knee-deep in its own or someone else’s blood,” he stressed.

“Where the fate of Ukraine intersects with Russia, it is always the history of millions of victims, murders and suffering. Everything that Russia touches turns into death, rot and dirt,” Danilov stressed.

He recalled that for a long time Russia deliberately and purposefully destroyed Ukraine – its language, culture, history, and stressed that hatred of everything Ukrainian lies at the basis of the ideology of the “Russian world”, and the final solution of the Ukrainian issue is the national idea of ​​Russia.

“Independent and free Ukraine is a historical verdict for Russia as a country, state, empire, which could not fully become either the first, or the second, or the third,” the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council summed up.

(C)UNIAN 2023

